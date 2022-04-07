Tiaa Fsb Makes New $14.70 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,568. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $614.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,264. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $635.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.49.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

