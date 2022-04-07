Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768,636. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.