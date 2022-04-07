Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,424,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,340,000 after buying an additional 267,356 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.91.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.45. 14,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,277,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

