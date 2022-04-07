Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,334,000 after buying an additional 1,495,418 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,626,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,452,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,986,000 after buying an additional 302,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,267,000 after buying an additional 392,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,988. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

