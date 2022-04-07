Tiaa Fsb Acquires 491 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,485,000 after buying an additional 224,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after acquiring an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after buying an additional 144,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,728. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.76.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

