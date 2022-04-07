Tiaa Fsb Has $24.15 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $410.88. 1,558,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,844. The company has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.40 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.57.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

