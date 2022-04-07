Tiaa Fsb Sells 4,828 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 67,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,838. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

