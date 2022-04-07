Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ellington Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ellington Financial by 234.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ellington Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

EFC stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.96. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 31.82 and a quick ratio of 31.82.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 102.64% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Ellington Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.