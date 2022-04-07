National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 3,309 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 320.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aramark by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 443.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $6,510,000.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

ARMK stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

