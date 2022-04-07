National Bank of Canada FI Invests $122,000 in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after buying an additional 6,106,706 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,505,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,063,000 after buying an additional 108,155 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after buying an additional 712,372 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,556,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,447,000 after buying an additional 228,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 36.6% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,073,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after buying an additional 822,748 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

