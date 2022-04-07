Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fossil Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 322,771 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,852 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 325.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,934 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 35,141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 240.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

