National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 662 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $206,308,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $128,500,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,828,000 after purchasing an additional 425,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $52,164,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.13.

FRC opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.08. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

