Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stake Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Codexis were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at $5,414,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 304,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $3,093,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth $4,754,000.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Profile (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.