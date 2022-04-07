National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

