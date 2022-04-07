Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $87.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCS traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 531,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,437. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.98. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

