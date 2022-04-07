NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NUVA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,696,000 after buying an additional 219,982 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,630,000 after acquiring an additional 218,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NuVasive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,199,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 731,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

