Unslashed Finance (USF) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Unslashed Finance has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $13,929.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.74 or 0.07336752 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,502.82 or 1.00155595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00050922 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

