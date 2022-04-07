State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,333 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUMO. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 81.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 681,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 74.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 638,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 799.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 449,919 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.