Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,807,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.80 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.