State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,695,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after buying an additional 920,334 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 892,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,803,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after buying an additional 560,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after buying an additional 459,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of AGNC opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

