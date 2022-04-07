PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PROG were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 86.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PROG by 349.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in PROG in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PRG stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.96. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

