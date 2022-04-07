State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 26,660 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PG&E by 201.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 77.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 17.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in PG&E by 9.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.32, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.33.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

PG&E Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.