Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 19,664 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,664 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 17.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

