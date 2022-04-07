Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Twilio by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 72,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.52.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $153.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.50. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $3,506,577. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.