Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $364.00. The stock had previously closed at $292.49, but opened at $307.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and shares last traded at $307.33, with a volume of 114 shares.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.83.
In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 897,655 shares of company stock worth $249,126,932. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.09.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.