Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $364.00. The stock had previously closed at $292.49, but opened at $307.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and shares last traded at $307.33, with a volume of 114 shares.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.83.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 897,655 shares of company stock worth $249,126,932. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,919.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51,657 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

