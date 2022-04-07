Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

