Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASPN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 1,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,310. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

