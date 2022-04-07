Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,745. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.47.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955 over the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Brinker International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after buying an additional 680,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Brinker International by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

