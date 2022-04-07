Strs Ohio Sells 22,900 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Upwork were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,654 shares of company stock worth $1,129,053. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

