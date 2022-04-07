Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of FS Bancorp worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FS Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $30.07 on Thursday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $243.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

