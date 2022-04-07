Strs Ohio Buys 3,400 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Research were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,597 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Research alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $100,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 47.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. National Research’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

About National Research (Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.