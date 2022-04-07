Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter.

SBH has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

