Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 602,761 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HDB opened at $62.89 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

