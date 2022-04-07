Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $89.98 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,323 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $89,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

