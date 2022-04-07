Wiser Wealth Management Inc Purchases 818 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.5% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

