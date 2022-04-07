Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 236,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,141,000 after buying an additional 60,808 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,721,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 607,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 576,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 76,970 shares during the period.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

