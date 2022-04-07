Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJI. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 794,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 209,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,679,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,600,000 after purchasing an additional 144,102 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,782,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $34.40 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

