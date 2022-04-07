Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 646 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.
NASDAQ VCLT opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.97. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $109.98.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
