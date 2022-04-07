Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.21% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

