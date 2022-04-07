Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 27,524 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AbCellera Biologics worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of -1.13. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $36.05.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. AbCellera Biologics’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 20,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 230,789 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

About AbCellera Biologics (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.