Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,363,000 after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,244,000 after buying an additional 104,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

