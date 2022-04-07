TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $96.85 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.