Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,667,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,939,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.61.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPST. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

