Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,377 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 18.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,129,000 after buying an additional 649,818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 407,889 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,219,000 after acquiring an additional 235,796 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,499,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,738,000 after acquiring an additional 49,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,248,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.25.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

