Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 115.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Bell Bank increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $51.46.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.