Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 115.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Bell Bank increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

