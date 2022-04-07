Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.05. Portillos Inc has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Portillos ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. Portillos’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Portillos Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTLO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

