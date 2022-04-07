Brown Advisory Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $172.73 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $164.86 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.48.

