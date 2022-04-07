2,181 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
Shares of IJJ stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.44 and a 200-day moving average of $108.03.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
