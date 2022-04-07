Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.34 million.

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,348. Markforged has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markforged has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Markforged by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markforged by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

