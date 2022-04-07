Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 122,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,909. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.49. Biocept has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Biocept by 177,825.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 177,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biocept during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Biocept during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

